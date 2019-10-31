Minn. authorities warn about dangers of alcohol vaping machines

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Minnesota warned about the dangers of illegal alcohol vaping machines following the confiscation of a device from a Dakota County bar.
Officials with the Minnesota Poison Control System warned that much is unknown about the dangers and effects of inhaling alcohol.
Law enforcement says experts have no way to know just how potent the machine can be, compared to taking a drink.
“For example, I cannot tell you that taking five big deep breaths of inhaled alcohol is the same as taking one shot of vodka or whatever alcohol you’re using,” said Dr. Ann Arens of the Minnesota Poison Control System.
The owner of the bar in Hampton said he purchased the vaping machine online after learning about the product from a friend at a Wisconsin bar.
He didn’t know the device was illegal in Minnesota.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.