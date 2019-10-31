Search underway after two teens leave treatment center

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) — Winnebago Public Safety is asking for help from the public in finding a couple missing teens.
Seventeen-year-old Georgia Denny and 16-year-old Ian Borgshatz left the Adolescent Treatment Center in Winnebago around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Since then, Winnebago Public Safety and Faribault County Sheriff's Department have been trying to find the teens.
It is believed the juveniles may be trying to get back to the Twin Cities area and have possibly been hitchhiking to get back.
Georgia’s family is hoping someone out there can help find the teens.
“She’s never been out of our sight or awareness for maybe more than an hour in her whole life. What’s most concerning is Georgie knows her family. She knows we are in a meat grinder right now, consumed with worry about her safety and it would be unlike her to let her family be in pain.”
Georgia goes by Georgie or Gigi and is 5′2 (1.57 meters), 120 pounds (54.43 kilograms) and has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Borgshatz is 6′1 (1.85 meters), 160 pounds (72.57 kilograms) and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is urged to call Winnebago Police.
