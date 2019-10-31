Snell Motors hosts a community business led Trick-or-Treating event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Families are gathering for some indoor trick or treating inside Snell Motors.
35 local business and non–profits were invited and given a trunk to elaborately decorate.
In the first hour, hundreds came through the doors for candy, prizes and games.
“The parents are so sweet, the kids are adorable. It’s so fun for us to see all the kiddos and their trick–or–treating costumes and they don’t have to bundled up and have their coats on in here.” general manager of Snell Motors Mellissa Bradley said.
The free event was also an opportunity for local businesses to come together and get up close and personal with the community.
