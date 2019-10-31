Students respond to vaping health concerns as vaping illnesses decline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Chemical health counselor Michael Green joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss vaping in Mankato Area Public Schools, and how students are reacting to the new reports on the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes.
Green says students learn about vaping mainly through other students and social media. He says students have seen a slight change in vaping, more students are aware of the dangers. However, most students are ambivalent, not concerned with the potential side effects.
To teens who may vape or consider vaping, he says they should know that they are being taken advantage of by the companies that make these products. He says that teens are being used as guinea pigs with companies testing new flavors and products on them.
While students in the Mankato area are still learning about vaping, reports of vaping-related illnesses appear to be leveling off or declining nationally.
That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Late last week, the CDC called the results of vaping “serious and potentially fatal” but preventable.
The CDC says warnings from health officials about its dangers may have contributed to the possible decline.
Officials say this pattern could be due to less investigation into possible cases, fewer cases from earlier in the year being reported, or lags in reporting data to the c-d-c.
The CDC has confirmed 1,604 cases of lung injury associated with vaping as of October 22nd. The number of confirmed deaths has risen to 34.
