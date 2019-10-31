Two local businesses join forces to bring new life to historic Waseca building

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — On the corner of State Street and Elm Avenue in Waseca, a historic building has witnessed the hustle and bustle of traffic since the late 1800s.
That very building is now being given a few new breaths of fresh air.
Character, defined in the deepest of cracks, and the oldest of bricks, keep its doors swinging open.
“It was originally a bank. It was Citizen’s Bank. We have three vaults in the building right now. After it was citizen’s it was the first national bank, and it has been a lot of different businesses over the years,” said Carrie Sharp, owner of Trio Coffee, Wine & Ale House.
What was once a place of money exchange is now a place to sip on a cup of Joe and shuffle up some good conversation.
“We just thought wouldn’t it be so cool to have a great seating area here with books and people hanging out and over the years we decided coffee and wine,” said Sharp.
Trio Coffee, Wine & Ale House is now celebrating one year in business.
“We just love this town. So this building has always been so beautiful on the outside and the inside, and we just dreamt big and here we are,” said Sharp.
To the left of the register and down the stairs, one could only wish these walls could talk.
“We have a really cool history in the basement it was called the Arlington club and a young men’s entrepreneurial group used to meet downstairs,” Sharp said.
From a place of meeting to a place of fashion and unique finds, the basement is now home to Zinnias Boutique. The 12-year Waseca business had an eclectic vision for this space.
“It was roughed, it was concrete floor, sheet rock walls, nothing it was just an empty palette and I just said that’s OK, and filled it with lights and the space is amazing, just wonderfully amazing,” said Tamie Collins, owner of Zinnias Boutique.
Two businesses, one new and one with a few years under its belt, that look to dress up the building's historic wardrobe for years to come.
