Casey’s General Store invites customers to support military families, veterans by rounding-up purchases

ANKENY, Iowa (KEYC) — Casey’s General Store is hosting a round-up promotion to raise funds and awareness for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.
The round-up promotion began on Friday, Nov. 1, and is scheduled to end on Nov. 15.
Customers of Casey’s General Store are invited to support Hope For The Warriors by rounding-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount to support military families and veterans.
“We are honored to support organizations like Hope For The Warriors that provide important services to those who have served our country. We applaud our team members and guests who embrace this campaign as a way to give back and help Hope For The Warriors provide programs that assist veterans and military families in our local communities,” said Jay Soupene, senior vice president of operations.
For more information about the round-up promotion or Hope For The Warriors, visit their website at www.hopeforthewarriors.org
