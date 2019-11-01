Court of Appeals to hear oral arguments in Mankato

By Jake Rinehart | October 31, 2019 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 8:59 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguements on several cases in Mankato beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The oral arguments, which are open to the public, will be heard in Courtroom C of the Blue Earth County Justice Center by Judges Denise D. Reilly (presiding), Louise Dovre Bjorkman and Jeanne M. Cochran.

Students from the Street Law class at Mankato West High School will be some of those in attendance, as part of the Court of Appeals’ “Class in the Courtroom” program.

The Court of Appeals routinely hears oral arguments in communities across Minnesota to ensure access to justice.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Blue Earth County Justice Center is located at 401 Carver Road in Mankato.

More information about Minnesota’s Court of Appeals, include a guide to oral arguments, can be found by visiting the Court of Appeals’ website.

