Crusaders cross country set for fourth consecutive state meet

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country team is heading back to the Class A State Meet for the 4th consecutive year.
“We really did work on that each year is that you just can’t take anything for granted, you never know, a good team comes around. This year there were four or five really good teams in our section and we knew that if we came in unprepared if was going to be really tough for us to get back to where we wanted to be,” Dale Compton, Crusader head coach, said.
Although these upperclassman have encountered the excitement of a state meet before that doesn't mean this year isn't something they are looking forward to.
“It’s really special getting to do something that most schools never get to do in a lifetime and we get to experience it three, four times for two of our seniors so it’s really special leaving a mark not only in our community but in communities around us,” Jarrett Peterson, Crusaders senior, said.
“It’s nothing new to me really, I haven’t been looking to get to state, I completely look past it, I’m just trying to be successful in the state and compete against arguably the best high school athletes in the state,” Mitchell Johnstone, Crusader senior, said.
This triumph doesn’t come without hard work, the team puts in many miles in preparation.
“All of us run track in the spring and then in between track and cross country and then during the summer our top runners get around 400 miles, everyone tries to get around at least 200 and then in the winter we don’t have a set amount of mileage but we’re constantly training, we’ll run in the snow but yeah we just put on miles all year round,” Peterson said.
The ability to watch and grow from other teammates is a large factor of the team’s success.
“We always have great leaders that inspire young people and we really want to create a legacy and keep going to state every year,” Johnstone said.
“These guys have shown, they’ve picked up from the seniors in the past, they carried that on now, they push each other, they carry this on to shown the younger athletes exactly what it takes to be at this level so I’ve been so impressed with their leadership now coming through as seniors,” Compton said.
The team heads to Northfield Saturday with hopes of returning home as state champions.
