First responders honor late Blue Earth police officer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Area first responders honor a Blue Earth police officer who unexpectedly passed away this past Sunday.
Robert “Butch” Holmseth Junior served with the department since 1992.
Blue Earth police says Butch's smile and heart-filled laugh as he walked into the office will not soon be forgotten.
Members of Blue Earth Fire and Ambulance along with four other local departments gathered their vehicles outside the funeral service yesterday to pay their final respects.
