Greater Mankato Grateful Giving kicked off for regional hunger and homelessness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The annual Greater Mankato Grateful Giving Initiative kicked off Friday.
The aim is to help regional hunger and homelessness.
The initiative runs the month of November and is in line with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week this month.
Families and businesses have been invited to put money aside for each day in November in accordance with the calendar.
Each day there are questions and based on the answer, you donate money.
“Everything from having a winter jacket, knowing where your next meal is coming from, having clean water run through your faucets. Those things that every day we don’t think about, we just have. So the calendar every day you look at it and it reminds you of these things that maybe we shouldn’t take for granted, and we can be thankful for all these things in our levies. And really is a great conversation starter whether it is with children or co-workers,” said Laura Murray, the communications and marketing director for Greater Mankato United Way.
Greater Mankato Grateful Giving is led by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and is supported by the Regional Homeless Response Teams.
At the end of the month, the money collected you can decide which organizations to donate to that help the issue, although there are a list of suggested organizations provided.
For more information visit https://www.mankatounitedway.org/grateful-giving.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.