Greater Mankato United Way announces 2019 “Grateful Giving” activity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Greater Mankato Area United Way announced that its “Greater Mankato Grateful Giving” activity will begin on Nov. 1.
The organization says the activity is a way for community members to be mindful of what they have and give back to local organizations fighting hunger and homelessness.
“Many people in our region lack basic necessities, such as food or housing, due to a variety of circumstances,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said. “Grateful Giving is a simple but powerful way to recognize what we are fortunate to have and to help community members in need through regional organizations."
Community members are encouraged to make a donation for things that they make take for granted each day during the month of November.
The United way then encourages community members to donate the money to a local organization of their choice.
More information about the Grateful Giving activity can be found by visiting the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.