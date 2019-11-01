Hilltop Florist partners with Partners for Affordable Housing for Hope in Bloom program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hilltop Florist and Greenhouse announced Friday that they will be partnering with Partners for Affordable Housing for their special Hope in Bloom bouquet for the month of November.
“We’re grateful to Hilltop Florist for selecting our clients and programs to benefit from sales of this month’s beautiful Hope in Bloom bouquet,” said Jen Theneman, the current Executive Director of Partners for Affordable Housing. “Every night, we house over 70 families who otherwise would be homeless, and the need is constant. We receive an average of 35 inquiries per day from individuals and families who are seeking immediate shelter.”
"Our goal with Hope in Bloom is to help nonprofits in their efforts of supporting the many needs of children and families within our community each month. Partners for Affordable Housing fills an important hole in our community by helping provide emergency shelter to families who have no other place to go while in crisis and assisting them as they work towards greater housing stability. The need in Mankato is far greater than most people realize,” says Deb Newman, COO of Hilltop Florist and former Executive Director of Partners for Affordable Housing. “With Hope in Bloom, people can give a gift that is generous in more ways than one, as 20% of the proceeds will go directly to the nonprofit.”
Visit Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse’s website for more information about the Hope in Bloom program.
