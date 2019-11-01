Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center seeking state funding

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center is looking to renovate portions of its building and upgrade equipment after 20 years of operation.
The roof is in need of repairs, the HVAC unit for the pool area will need replaced in the near future, and the executive director of the rec center said that if that unit shuts down, the pool would be out of operation.
The total cost of renovations and replacements are anywhere from $375,000 to $450,000 dollars.
The center requested money from the state toward renovations, which requires the city and rec center provide a 50% match to those funds.
“State initially invested in the rec center to the tune of $1.5 million dollars and really we’ve been able to operationally keep things going all those years without funding from the state, but we’ve asked the state for $250,000 dollars,” said executive director of the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center, Ryan Yunkers.
The city of Lake Crystal along with the rec center are committed to making the match of $125,000 required to receive state funding.
