Man charged with felony robbery and drug possession following assault in Mankato apartment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man is charged with two counts of felony robbery and drug possession following an alleged assault at a Mankato apartment.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim loaned his SUV to the girlfriend of 29 year old Kris Kauffmann so she could bring her kids to school.
The girlfriend refused to return the SUV keys to him, so he went to speak with Kauffmann about the issue.
As he was leaving the apartment, the victim says he was struck in the back of the head and blacked out.
When he came to, he says an Xbox along with other personal items were missing.
Authorities later executed a search warrant of the residence and arrested Kauffmann on an active warrant.
Court documents show Kauffmann later admitted to an officer to assaulting and robbing the man and possessing drugs found in the apartment which tested positive for methamphetamine and liquid THC.
Kauffmann is charged with first degree aggravated robbery, simple robbery along with the drug charges.
