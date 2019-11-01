Minnesota harvest progress stays behind five-year average in latest crop report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The latest United States Department of Agriculture crop progress report stated Minnesota’s soybean and corn harvests are both 30 percent behind the state’s five-year average, and with winter weather settling in, the clock is ticking on harvest 2019.
Though Minnesota is behind the state averages, our neighbors to the west are hard at it with little progress made due to weather complications.
“North Dakota and South Dakota are less than 20 percent harvested, so they get a lot of corn to harvest, actually nationwide it was the slowest harvest in ten years since 2009 for corn and soybeans,” said farm management analyst, Kent Thiesse.
The delay in harvest is due to several factors, including a late plant, storms and wet weather, all factors are also detrimental to yield.
“A lot of the things that I’ve been hearing is that the yields for beans are going to be in that 50 bushel kind of range, obviously there’s still a lot of variation between those,” said extension educator with Le Sueur and Blue Earth county, Shane Bugeja.
“For corn, the yields are probably going to be similar to last year, so down, but I’ve heard a lot of people getting 200 bushels even and then you have people getting significantly less than that,” said Bugeja.
Crop insurance and the market facilitation program are going to play a large role when it comes to the bottom line.
“Some of those kind of payments are going to come in handy for farmers at the end of the year when they pull their financial end of the year analysis together, because without those, we’ll probably still have some serious financial problems, but it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Thiesse.
With farmers racing the clock against Mother Nature and dealing with limited days suitable for field work, drivers need to be wary of farm machinery on the roads during their crunch time.
“That’s when things happen. We’ve got shorter day length and with daylight savings time, that means it’s getting dark a lot earlier, everybody just needs to take some caution and that doesn’t just apply to farmers, but to everybody out on roads,” said Thiesse.
