Open Door Health Center celebrating 20 years with Open Door Gala

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Open Door Health Center is a nonprofit community health center, providing quality affordable health care for anyone who stops in.
The event will take place Saturday, November 9th, at the Mankato Civic Center. Cocktails will be available beginning at 6 p.m. The Dinner and Program will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person.
Registration for the gala will be closing on Monday. If you are interested in the event you can register on their website.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.