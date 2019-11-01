People gather for first-ever Southern Minnesota Equity Summit

ST.PETER Minn. (KEYC) -A variety of different sectors were brought together for discussions on equity and diversity in communities and workplaces.
Region Nine Development Commission, in partnership with University of Minnesota Extension for Community Vitality and the Greater Mankato Diversity Council and support from the Bush Foundation, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Mankato Area Foundation and St. Peter Public Schools hosted the event.
“We brought together a variety of different sectors in a community. Including government, business, education, philanthropy and we brought them together so they are able to share how they can build equity, diversity and inclusion within there communities," said Region Nine Consultant Julie Hawker.
Keynote speakers were present like Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. Flanagan’s principles of her career’s work is giving back particularly to children and families of color, American Indians, low income and working people.
“I came here today to Southern Minnesota to talk about the need to ensure that everything we are doing is through an equity lens. That diversity and inclusion should be very central to the work that we do. That there’s so much more we can do to make Minnesota more welcoming and inclusive through the leaders right here in the community,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan.
Flanagan opened the floor to questions and listened to those voice their concerns on the topic.
That included requesting more diversity in leadership roles in schools and government positions.
The day served as a day of networking between groups to learn how to find tools in their community and to increase diverse equity.
