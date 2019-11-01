MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Jefferson!
Jefferson is about two-years-old. He is FIV positive which affects his immune system, so sicknesses can affect him differently. Mikayla says that cats with FIV can still live healthy happy lives, they just need some extra support.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting Jefferson, or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
