Prep Athlete: Fairmont’s Caden Baarts

Prep Athlete: Fairmont’s Caden Baarts
By Rob Clark | October 31, 2019 at 8:07 PM CDT - Updated October 31 at 8:17 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Fairmont football team is one win away from a third straight appearance at the state tournament.

Helping the Cardinals to another solid season is senior Caden Baarts who is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.

[ Prep Athlete of the Week Nomination ]

“This year he’s really taken on a different role, he’s taken it to a whole new level and is a jack of all trades on offense. He causes mismatches for teams because of his strength and speed. Defensively he is a lockdown corner, and he’s having a heck of a year,” said Mat Mahoney, Fairmont head coach.

Caden Baarts is just the latest Cardinal to step up for a team that’s back in the section championship game.

The senior can line up at different positions offensively creating a number of problems for opposing defenses.

“It’s fun because I get to learn all the spots on offense, and the coaches, I’ve got to trust the coaches. They put me where they think is best. I go with the flow and make the plays,” said Baarts.

Baarts leads by example and is a positive role model for the younger players on the squad.

“I think he’s a guy that puts in the work. He’s been in the weight room, he’s a guy that’s going to do everything on the field right. Guys see that, and they look up to him as a leader on our football team,” said Mahoney.

Baarts’ game-changing ability and leadership are why the senior is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.