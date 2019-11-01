Prep Athlete: Fairmont’s Caden Baarts

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Fairmont football team is one win away from a third straight appearance at the state tournament.
Helping the Cardinals to another solid season is senior Caden Baarts who is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
“This year he’s really taken on a different role, he’s taken it to a whole new level and is a jack of all trades on offense. He causes mismatches for teams because of his strength and speed. Defensively he is a lockdown corner, and he’s having a heck of a year,” said Mat Mahoney, Fairmont head coach.
Caden Baarts is just the latest Cardinal to step up for a team that’s back in the section championship game.
The senior can line up at different positions offensively creating a number of problems for opposing defenses.
“It’s fun because I get to learn all the spots on offense, and the coaches, I’ve got to trust the coaches. They put me where they think is best. I go with the flow and make the plays,” said Baarts.
Baarts leads by example and is a positive role model for the younger players on the squad.
“I think he’s a guy that puts in the work. He’s been in the weight room, he’s a guy that’s going to do everything on the field right. Guys see that, and they look up to him as a leader on our football team,” said Mahoney.
Baarts’ game-changing ability and leadership are why the senior is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
