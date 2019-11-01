Puppies, children enjoy Halloween fun at Blue Earth County Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Puppies and children bonded together at the library for a Halloween special on Thursday.
Mankato therapy dogs were brought in to the Blue Earth County Library to help read to children.
The children were dressed up in costumes, listening closely as picture books were read aloud to them and the furry friends.
This is something the library does every so often and this year the Blue Earth County Library wanted to have a little fun with it on Halloween.
