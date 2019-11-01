‘Rake the Town’ event in need of volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s that time of year again where leaves are falling from trees and some elderly community members need help in their yards.
Volunteers are needed for VINE’S annual community service event, ‘Rake the Town’.
“Rake the town happens in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties and what it is, it’s a service we provide for older adults who are unable to rake their own yards and we ask for volunteers to come out and help rake those yards for individuals," said VINE’s Marketing and Communications manager Paige Schuette.
Nearly 200 homeowners have already signed up to receive assistance. Raking begins November 9th at 9 a.m. Lunch and rakes will be provided for volunteers.
To register to volunteer visit this link or call (507)387-1666
