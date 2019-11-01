State creates online ‘report card’ to judge assisted living facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Minnesota Board on Aging are inviting Minnesotans to complete the Assisted Living Report Card.
Gov. Tim Walz and the 2019 Legislature approved the development of the report card, which will complement the Minnesota Nursing Home Report Card as a tool families can use to make decisions about long-term services and supports.
Assisted living residents, family members, consumer advocates, providers and other stakeholders can provide input by participating in a survey designed to get feedback on the importance of resident quality of life, safety and health outcomes, as well as staff quality and various other aspects of assisted living. The survey was developed by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, in collaboration with the DHS and Board on Aging.
The Assisted Living Report Card survey will remain open through the end of November.
“We are encouraging a wide array of stakeholders to help develop the Assisted Living Report Card to ensure it is a valuable tool for all Minnesotans interested in their options for long-term services and supports,” said Dan Pollock, the assistant commissioner for Continuing Care for Older Adults.
In addition to the digital surveys, the DHS and the Board on Aging are inviting the public to participate in a community conversation about assisted living from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Country Inn & Suites, located 1900 Premier Drive in Mankato.
The community conversation will begin with an expert panel discussion that will be hosted in St. Paul and livestreamed to a variety of locations statewide. Participants will be able to provide feedback on the Assisted Living Report Card and learn more about reforms to the regulatory framework and consumer protections within assisted living that the Minnesota Legislature passed in 2019.
This event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.