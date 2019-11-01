Two men busted for 100 grams of marijuana; one also separately charged with criminal sexual conduct

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota River Valley's Drug Task Force seizes nearly 100 grams of marijuana from a Mankato apartment.
Using a confidential informant, agents set up a buy with Deshawn Woolridge Carter at his residence on Joseph Path in Mankato.
Court documents show that the informant purchased five THC cartridges from Woolridge-Carter.
Agents saw Woolridge-Carter leaving his residence and arrested him a few blocks away with a passenger in the car.
The passenger, identified as Deondre Timberlake, was told he could leave but to not return to the residence.
Timberlake then allegedly ran back to Woolridge-Carter's home.
The task force immediately executed a search warrant of the home and detained Timberlake.
The complaint says Timberlake then became aggressive and was put in a squad car, where he began kicking, causing at least $1,900 worth of damage to the car as well as spitting on the arresting officer.
Agents found 95-point-9 grams of marijuana in the house along with empty THC cartridge boxes and other drug paraphernalia.
Woolridge-Carter faces three felony drug-related sales and possession charges.
Timberlake is charged with five felonies with four related to his actions following Woolridge-Carter’s arrest.
Woolridge-Carter is also separately charged with criminal sexual conduct after a report from an alleged victim.
A probable cause statement says that the victim had read about other rape accusations against Woolridge-Carter and felt she needed to report her experience.
She told authorities that he had forced sex several times while the two were in a relationship.
An order for protection was previously granted to the victim in 2018 after a district court judge found Woolridge-Carter had nonconsensual sexual conduct with her in October of 2017.
In this case, he is charged with two felony third-degree counts of criminal sexual conduct along with two gross misdemeanor charges.
