Warren health care plan weighs in at $20.5 trillion, pledges no middle class tax increase

She plans to generate another $2.3 trillion by increasing funding to the Internal Revenue Service to better enforce existing tax laws. Another $3 trillion would come from tax increases on capital gains and on the wealthiest 1% of Americans — a segment of the population that would already be affected by Warren's separate wealth tax of 2% on fortunes worth more than $50 million. On Friday, she proposed an additional 6% tax on fortunes worth more than $1 billion.