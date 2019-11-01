Windom woman shares weight loss journey

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — One Windom woman is sharing her weight loss story after losing over 200 pounds (90.72 kilogram) in five years.
Kim Bramstedt decided she wanted to lose weight after deciding she wanted to be more active after knee surgery.
Her advice to others is to eat healthy, stay active and talk to a dietitian about what healthy choices are right for them.
“So I guess just wanting to live life instead of sitting around and just being present in life," Branstad said. "I wanted to live life.”
Bramstedt says her friends and family were also big motivators in her journey.
