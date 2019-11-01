Winnebago businesses and community members give back to community in Halloween spirit

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - Winnebago businesses took advantage of the holiday to give back to the community in a sweet way.
After officers closed off a street in Winnebago, the line of “trick-or-treaters” started to form as businesses waited with treats.
“All of our business and some of our members, we get together and hand out candy and enjoy the kids,” said vice president of the Winnebago Area Community Club, Bert Howard
“Last year I started this, I called businesses, we got together and it turned out so well we just decided to do it again,” said Howard.
