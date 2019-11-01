YWCA holds Women’s Leadership Conference

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - YWCA held it’s 2019 Women’s Leadership Conference. This year’s topic: Gender and racial justice.
The day brought keynote speakers, engaging sessions and a chance to network with hundreds of area women.
“We’ve had a number of presenters already. A session on gender justice. Really looking at racial justice among women and different prejudice that exist. Then we broke into breakout sessions. We divided them by age between women of color and not. Discussing what they went through, what was shared and then they are elaborating on those stories," said YWCA Executive Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez.
YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism and empower women.
