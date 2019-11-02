Arts Center of Saint Peter awarded $2,000 by Mankato Clinic Foundation

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic Foundation recently awarded the Arts Center of Saint Peter with $2,000.
“The Mankato Clinic Foundation is proud to help fund this project for a second year. We believe this work helps promote health and wellness and reduces the stigma of mental illness in our community,” said Marcia Bahr, president of the Mankato Clinic Foundation.
The funds will be used for art instruction for patients at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, clients of the Minnesota Sex Offenders Program and public school students at risk of social isolation. The program also offers monthly outings and art experiences for artists who belong to the Power Up Clubhouse, a local gathering place for mentally ill adults.
“This is such an important part of the work we do, and it falls outside the guidelines for some traditional arts funders. We’re grateful that the Mankato Clinic Foundation appreciates and supports the role of the arts in healing and mental health,” said Ann Rosenquist Fee, executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
