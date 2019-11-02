Knowing deer hunting regulations as season approaches

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota’s deer opener is just around the corner and the DNR wants hunters to know about new regulations on bringing deer across state lines.
The DNR has placed deer carcass import and movement restrictions in order to control the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease found in deer. This means whole deer carcasses cannot leave CWD zones until negative tests are confirmed.
However, hunters can move portions of the deer.
“The biggest thing for non–resident hunters is that anybody that deer hunts outside of the state and this is the third year now that they have done this, You’re not allowed to bring any spinal column or brain matter back into the states. So make sure you process that deer in the state you’re in,” says hunter and owner of Four Seasons Taxidermy Pat Mehlhop.
Not following these precautions can lead to a fine or losing the deer. Mehlop created a video tutorial on how to properly process deer.
