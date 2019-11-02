Last day to submit feedback for MAPS’ tiered busing system, calendar proposals is Nov. 4

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Monday is the last day to submit feedback for Mankato Area Public Schools’ tiered busing system and academic calendar proposals.
School leaders are proposing staggered busing and school start times.
Advocates say it would help with overcrowding after the district experienced an increase in enrollment and would adjust it for age.
The survey asks for feedback about adjusted school start and end times, whether or not there would be an increased or decreased need for childcare, and how people might benefit from less congestion at school loading zones.
“And it’s very common for school districts, once they get to be a certain size, such as Mankato Area Public Schools, to look at a tiered approach, to really just improve efficiencies, to improve bus routing, flexibility," MAPS Director of Business Services Thomas Sager said.
There are two academic calendars being proposed for both 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022 school years.
Community members can submit their responses by completing this online survey or by sending their written comments to:
Mankato Area Public Schools
Attention: Becky Bailey, Central Office
P.O. Box 8741
Mankato, MN 56002-8741
