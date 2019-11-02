A lifelong Blue Earth County woman celebrates her 100th birthday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman by the name of Evelyn Wilder is celebrating her 100th birthday this weekend.
Wilder has been a Blue Earth County resident for most of her life and now resides in a Mankato retirement home.
She was born in a log cabin in the area and soon after she learned how to knit.
From dish towels to the clothes she wears knitting is an integral part of her life.
Wilder still has the sweater she knit for her son when he was young from 72 years ago.
“When I was quite young because my mother knew how. In those days most people did do handy work like knit and crochet. Never had bought a dress until I was about 17,” Mankato resident Evelyn Wilder said.
Family and friends will all gather on Sunday for her celebration of a century of life.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.