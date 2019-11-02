Local teams make appearance at state cross country meet

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Track Meet took place Saturday in Northfield.
Waseca’s Ella Dufault took 16th place in the girls Class AA race with a time of 18:40.
Mankato East boys qualified as a team, the group came in 14th overall with Jett Oachs crossing the finish line first for the Cougars with a time of 16:05, this earned him 23rd place overall.
In Class A Fairmont girls took 11th place and Belle Plaine grabbed the 14th place finish.
In boys Class A St. James took 3rd as a team and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland came in 13th.
