Local teams make appearance at state cross country meet
High School State Cross Country Meet took place at St. Olaf, Saturday (Source: keyc)
By Ally Dudgeon | November 2, 2019 at 5:49 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 6:04 PM

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Track Meet took place Saturday in Northfield.

Waseca’s Ella Dufault took 16th place in the girls Class AA race with a time of 18:40.

Mankato East boys qualified as a team, the group came in 14th overall with Jett Oachs crossing the finish line first for the Cougars with a time of 16:05, this earned him 23rd place overall.

In Class A Fairmont girls took 11th place and Belle Plaine grabbed the 14th place finish.

In boys Class A St. James took 3rd as a team and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland came in 13th.

