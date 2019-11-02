Mankato Fire Dept. recommends testing smoke alarms as daylight savings approaches

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With daylight saving approaching on Sunday, Nov. 3, officials say now is a good time to test and change batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
The Mankato Fire Department says kitchen fires are the leading cause of house fires, and having working smoke alarms is the best way to limit the potential damage.
Carbon monoxide alarms are important for identifying odorless and colorless gas.
They recommend putting the alarm in a central location outside each sleeping area and on every level of your home.
