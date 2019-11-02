Mankato Free Press editor condemns attacks on journalists

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The editor of the Mankato Free Press is speaking out against what he sees are attacks on a free press and the First Amendment under the slogan “Fake News."
”Well it’s the basics of good governing, so if they’re going to learn about the government and how a Democratic government works, they really need to know the role of the free press, which is central in getting people the information they know," Mankato Free Press Editor Joe Spear explained.
Spear devoted a column in his paper to defending his profession in light of criticism from some federal and state politicians.
He encourages schools to teach kids the importance of the free press at a young age.
He also says it’s important to protect the First Amendment and wants people to know that verification of facts is at the heart of journalism.
