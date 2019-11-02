No-Shave November raises awareness for men’s health, importance of preventative care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s officially No-Shave November, and grow MANkato and the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund are teaming to raise awareness for men’s cancers and spreading the importance of preventative care and testing.
The Community Shave Down event at the Mankato Brewery on Friday evening kicked off a series of fundraising events.
This year’s Shave Down Celebrity, Dain Fisher, will raise funds over the next several weeks with a goal of $5,000 to get him to shave his beard.
Fisher says preventative care is important.
“There’s no shame in it," Fisher claimed. "It’s obviously something that we should be proactive about. I think a lot of men want to be tough and think that they don’t need to go to the doctor, but it’s good to go and get checked out and get ahead of it.”
Visit grow MANkato’s Facebook page to find similar events throughout the rest of the month.
