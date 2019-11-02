'Run for Shelter’ 5k raises money to help shelter the homeless

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As the bitter cold approaches, people in Mankato ran to help raise money to shelter the homeless.
The Salvation Army hosted its second Run for Shelter 5k. The mission to help fund the Salvation Army Homeless shelter, which opened for the season on November 1st. The overnight shelter received the registration fees from the race directly as well as generous donations from organizations.
“Last night is the first night until the end of March where the homeless shelter will be open every evening. Last night I believe we had four or five folks in the shelter but it’s gotten so cold this year I think the need is definitely gonna be up,” said Salvation Army Board member, Patrick Casey.
The shelter is open from 7:30 p.m to 7:30 am seven days a week. Residents will receive a hot shower, dinner and have access to laundry facilities.
Coming in first for the race was 6th grader Logan Tungland. When asked why he ran the 5k he said to help the cause and to just run.
