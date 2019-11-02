Worthington School District asks public to vote on referendum

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) — The Worthington School District is asking once again for the public to vote on a referendum to allow the district to build more space for its students.
Three different questions can be found on the ballot.
One asks for the school board to borrow up to $26.7 million to construct an intermediate school for 600 students in 4th and 5th grade.
The second can only pass if the first question also passes, which will allow the district to have a bond for an additional $7 million to include 3rd grade in the intermediate school.
“Offices turn into classrooms that really don’t have space for classrooms, lounges have been turned into classrooms, closets have been turned into classrooms, so there’s quite a bit,” said Vallerie Rossow, a Worthington School District educator.
Prairie Elementary School in Worthington is beyond capacity by 89 students.
District-wide, roughly 100 additional students enter the halls each year, which is why the district is asking the community to vote on a referendum.
