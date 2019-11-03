Iowa Lakes Community College plans festivities to honor veterans at all 5 campuses

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KEYC) — Iowa Lakes Community College announced that it has organized special events at all of its campuses to honor veterans throughout the southern Minnesota and northern Iowa region.
All events will take place on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.
“All five campuses will be very involved in showing gratitude to our past and present veterans,” said Kent Schmidt, Veterans Liaison and member of the college’s veterans committee.
All five Iowa Lakes campuses have decided to display ‘Honor Trees.’ Multi-colored ribbons will be placed near the Honor Trees and signs next to the trees will encourage students, staff and faculty to tie various colored ribbons to the trees to recognize those who have served, as well as those currently serving, in the U.S. military.
“Iowa Lakes Community College prides itself in showing respect for all our veterans and has garnered many awards for their efforts,” said Schmidt.
In Emmetsburg, students will have a ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Dining Services area, through Entrance 3. Maggie Jackson, Kyley Anderson and Hannah Seil will perform the National Anthem.
Student veterans are welcome to attend a lunch following the event that has been paid for by the student senate.
In addition, Emmetsburg student senators reach out to the community by donating money for a wreath that will be placed at the Veteran’s Memorial in downtown Emmetsburg, as well as by taking donations for veterans to participate in the honor flights going to Washington D.C.
In Estherville, student senators will be hosting a free meal over the lunch hour for Laker Veterans (students, faculty and staff). The meal will follow a recognition ceremony with patriotic music provided by the Iowa Lakes Music Department, which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. in the atrium on the Estherville campus.
In Algona, students will sign “Thank you for your Service” printed cards that will be handed out at the annual Hy-Vee Veterans Breakfast, located at the Algona Hy-Vee.
In Spencer, student senators plan to have a patriotic ballroom send-off with a formal ceremony.
The Spirit Lake campus will have a patriotic display that includes essays from students honoring veterans.
Iowa Lakes has a history of honoring veterans, as they have previously received the U.S. Veteran’s “Best of the Best” award for the past four years, “Military Friendly” status from Victoria Media for the previous seven years and is currently ranked first out of all of Iowa’s community colleges for the services provided to veterans.
