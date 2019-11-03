Minnesota State University presents hands-on concussion workshop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State University presented a hands-on workshop about understanding the signs and effects of sports related concussions.
“The idea is to get more people engaged with the brain and just basic brain science. Learn about the psychology the brain science and what goes into concussions and concussion research,” said neuroscientist and Minnesota State University assistant psychology professor Dr. Adam Steiner.
Students from the psychology and communications disorder departments helped run various stations at the event.
Such as a brain simulator that tracked brain activity when thinking or hearing things as well as demos that that showed how much force is needed to obtain a mild concussion.
