People enjoyed a taste of the Holidays

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Skye Mercantile and Chef Renee held a Holiday Cuisine food sampling event at the Circle Inn.
People enjoyed a variety of delicious foods including breads, soups, hors d’oeuvres, salads and a table full of different desserts.
Blue Skye Mercantile is located along Belgrade Avenue in lower North Mankato, formally knows as the Arizona Olive Oil Co.
Along with selling the olive oil they make their bakery goods from scratch with locally sourced ingredients.
