Sorority raises money for domestic abuse

ST.PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Sigma Alpha Tau Sorority at Gustavus Adolphus College held it’s 6th Annual Philanthropy Brunch.
All proceeds from the event went to support CADA the (Committee Against Domestic Abuse). CADA is a nonprofit victim advocacy and emergency shelter based in Mankato.
“This work is super important to do because it supports the women in our community that may be facing this abuse or violence. And it’s really important to be mindful that this is happening in our community and do something about it," said President of Sigma Alpha Tau Jenna Anderson.
Kristin Walters, a representative from CADA spoke at the event as well as Rachel Radford who shared her personal story about sexual abuse and how she overcame that.
About 100 people attended the brunch. Money was raised through ticket prices and a silent auction.
