Arnolds Park Amusement Park announces Winter Games concerts

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KEYC) — Arnolds Park Amusement Park announced Friday that it will host two concerts in their news Roof Garden Ballroom during the 2020 University of Okoboji Winter Games.
The first performance will be by Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, and is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24
The second performance will be by Hairball and is scheduled to begin around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25.
“Arnolds Park Amusement Park is excited to be a part of Okoboji’s Winter Games again this year” Arnolds Park CEO Jeff Vierkant said. "It is our first year in the new Roof Garden and we’re thrilled to not only bring high caliber entertainment but also continue to enhance the activities on Preservation Plaza for the 2020 Winter Games!”
Tickets are available for purchase by visiting roofgardenballroom.com and arnoldspark.com.
