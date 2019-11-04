Discussing Complex Regional Pain Syndrome with Advanced Pain Management

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ruth Vortherms with Advanced Pain Management joined KEYC News 12 Midday to discuss Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, including its symptoms and how to treat it.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, also known as Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, is a chronic pain condition characterized by continuous, intense and often burning pain that is out of proportion to the severity of the injury. Symptoms can include changes in the skin color and temperature of the affected body part, as well as skin sensitivity, sweating and swelling.
