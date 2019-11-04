Gustavus Physics Department invites public to “Star Party” event

The Physics Department at Gustavus Adolphus College is inviting the public to attend a “Star Party” in Olin Hall from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. (Source: Gustavus Adolphus College)
By Jake Rinehart | November 4, 2019 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 3:30 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Physics Department at Gustavus Adolphus College is inviting the public to attend a “Star Party” in Olin Hall from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Friday, November 8, 7-10 p.m. at Olin Observatory Join us for all or part of an evening of astronomy related activities. If the sky is clear, we will be viewing the waxing gibbous Moon through a variety of telescopes and binoculars with the hopes of identifying general features and locating specific sites on the Moon.

The event will feature a range of indoor activities for all ages and the Olin Hall Observatory will host a viewing of the waxing gibbous moon through a variety of telescopes and binoculars with the hopes of identifying general features and locating specific sites on the moon.

Fair weather will allow viewers to see a glimpse of Saturn before it sets at about 8:15 p.m., as well as a variety of deep-sky objects, such as nebulae, star clusters and galaxies.

Specific indoor activities include:

  • Reading Corner: Readings from children’s books about the Moon
  • Moon Coloring Puzzle: Create a colorful, community portrait of the Moon
  • Hide and Seek Moon: Find images of animals on Moon poster with binoculars
  • Sizing Up the Moon: Create a model of the relative sizes of the Moon and Earth and distance between them
  • Moon Jump: Compare the difference between gravity on the Earth and the Moon by measuring the height of your vertical jump
  • Discover an Exoplanet: Use tools to visualize data and model how a star's light dims as a planet transits in front of it
  • Ice Zones: Where we look for ice

In the event that attendees are unable to view the sky due to weather, Gustavus physics students and faculty will share a presentation about the moon and planets in Room 103 of Olin Hall at 7:15 and 8:30 p.m.

Visit the Gustavus Star Party event website for more information, including a campus map and parking information.

The event is being hosted as part of the Bell Museum’s Statewide Star Party, which consists of a series of astronomy gatherings across Minnesota from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11.

This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.