Gustavus Physics Department invites public to “Star Party” event

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Physics Department at Gustavus Adolphus College is inviting the public to attend a “Star Party” in Olin Hall from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
The event will feature a range of indoor activities for all ages and the Olin Hall Observatory will host a viewing of the waxing gibbous moon through a variety of telescopes and binoculars with the hopes of identifying general features and locating specific sites on the moon.
Fair weather will allow viewers to see a glimpse of Saturn before it sets at about 8:15 p.m., as well as a variety of deep-sky objects, such as nebulae, star clusters and galaxies.
Specific indoor activities include:
- Reading Corner: Readings from children’s books about the Moon
- Moon Coloring Puzzle: Create a colorful, community portrait of the Moon
- Hide and Seek Moon: Find images of animals on Moon poster with binoculars
- Sizing Up the Moon: Create a model of the relative sizes of the Moon and Earth and distance between them
- Moon Jump: Compare the difference between gravity on the Earth and the Moon by measuring the height of your vertical jump
- Discover an Exoplanet: Use tools to visualize data and model how a star's light dims as a planet transits in front of it
- Ice Zones: Where we look for ice
In the event that attendees are unable to view the sky due to weather, Gustavus physics students and faculty will share a presentation about the moon and planets in Room 103 of Olin Hall at 7:15 and 8:30 p.m.
Visit the Gustavus Star Party event website for more information, including a campus map and parking information.
The event is being hosted as part of the Bell Museum’s Statewide Star Party, which consists of a series of astronomy gatherings across Minnesota from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11.
This event is free and open to the public.
