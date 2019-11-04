Iowa Lakes programs host ‘Pasta of the Prairie’ fundraiser

SPENCER, Iowa (KEYC) — Students from Iowa Lakes Community College’s Massage Therapy, Medical Assistant and Surgical Technology programs on the Spencer campus will be hosting a Pasta of the Prairie Fundraiser.
The fundraiser will help support the Iowa Lakes Student Food Pantry on the Spencer campus and to help with travel costs for students to attend various conferences.
“We are excited to partner with Pasta of the Prairie for a fundraiser that has never been offered before! Student fundraising is crucial to some of the extracurricular learning opportunities offered to our students that are not covered by tuition,” said Dana Grafft, Surgical Technology Program Coordinator. “Funds raised will allow our students to attend learning experiences off-campus, as well as exposure to professional networking opportunities that align with their major. We feel like this is a win-win for a newer, local company, as well as our students.”
Visit Pasta of the Prairie’s website to order any of the items. Customers can have their orders shipped directly to their homes by selecting “Direct Ship” at checkout.
