Iowa Lakes programs host ‘Pasta of the Prairie’ fundraiser

“We are excited to partner with Pasta of the Prairie for a fundraiser that has never been offered before! Student fundraising is crucial to some of the extracurricular learning opportunities offered to our students that are not covered by tuition,” said Dana Grafft, Surgical Technology Program Coordinator. “Funds raised will allow our students to attend learning experiences off-campus, as well as exposure to professional networking opportunities that align with their major. We feel like this is a win-win for a newer, local company, as well as our students.”