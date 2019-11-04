Jackson County Central preps for third state tourney in last five years

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Jackson County Central football team is back in the state tournament for the third time in the last five years.
Sports Director Rob Clark has more from the Huskies.
“Probably the best feeling I’ve had in my high school career so far,” said Rudy Voss, JCC senior.
After falling in the section championship game the past two years to Fairmont, the Huskies managed to take down their rival this past weekend as JCC reclaimed the section crown.
“It’s unbelievable, we lost the last two years, I made sure to let everyone know keep your head up, keep going. This means everything. I couldn’t change it for the world,” said Bradley Buhl Jr., JCC senior.
JCC is now a perfect 10–0 on the season, keeping it simple each and every week.
“We had motivation all year, we used this metaphor, we call it the jigsaw puzzle and you have to put it together piece by piece to get to where you want. We go to practice and get our job done,” said Buhl Jr.
The Huskies will now square off against the Section 1 champions in the Class AAA quarterfinals, a tough Waseca Bluejay squad that’s returning to the state tourney for the second consecutive season.
“Waseca is a big, physical team, great program. We’ll just have to prepare, try to get our keys set, and execute. If we can not turn the ball over, get our assignments right, we have a chance,” said Wade Wacker, JCC assistant coach.
“I think just every team that gets to this point, I think every team is capable of a state championship. That’s where we are to, we just have to play disciplined football and no turnovers,” said Voss.
Kick–off between the Huskies and Bluejays in the state quarterfinals is set for this Saturday at noon in Lakeville.
