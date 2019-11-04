Kato Jiu Jitsu hosting Veteran’s Day Open Mat Fundraiser

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ethan Brinkmann from Kato Jiu Jitsu joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their upcoming Veteran’s Day fundraiser.
The martial arts gym teaches Brazillian Jiu Jitsu, not only as a self defense technique but also a sport, as well as a fitness activity.
The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 9th, starting at noon. Donations will be sent to the We Defy Foundation.
For more information you can visit Kato Jiu Jitsu’s website or Facebook page.
