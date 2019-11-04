Local elections in your area

Minn. (KEYC) -With much focus geared at the upcoming 2020 Presidential election, it’s important to remember to vote at the local level.
Tuesday, November 5th marks election day for various communities. Decisions to be made range from city council and school board elections to school referendum. Like the voting on a new mayor in St. Peter, to the approval of funding a new high school in Owatonna.
Visit links below for more information on elections in your area.
