Local elections in your area
Tuesday, November 5th brings local elections. (Source: KEYC News 12)
November 4, 2019 at 5:41 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:41 PM

Minn. (KEYC) -With much focus geared at the upcoming 2020 Presidential election, it’s important to remember to vote at the local level.

Tuesday, November 5th marks election day for various communities. Decisions to be made range from city council and school board elections to school referendum. Like the voting on a new mayor in St. Peter, to the approval of funding a new high school in Owatonna.

Visit links below for more information on elections in your area.

