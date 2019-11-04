Minnesota State Mankato, Lake Superior College announce aviation program articulation agreement

“Lake Superior College is excited to be partnering with Minnesota State Mankato to offer students interested in the professional pilot program a clear path to success," Lake Superior College President Patricia Rogers said. “Enrollment in the pilot program at LSC has been on the rise thanks to the quality program we offer and the strong support of our community and industry partners. We know we will need to continue that growth in order to keep up with increasing workforce demands in aviation, especially the growing need for pilots. Partnering with Minnesota State Mankato’s aviation program is a win/win for both of our schools, our state’s and nation’s workforce and most importantly our students.”