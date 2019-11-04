Minnesota State Mankato, Lake Superior College announce aviation program articulation agreement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato and Lake Superior College announced on Friday that they have finalized an articulation agreement that will enable a smooth transition for aviation students to complete degree programs at each institution.
The articulation agreement is designed to promote student completion of the “Associate of Applied Science in Professional Pilot” degree program at Lake Superior College, and then provide a seamless transfer for those students to Minnesota State Mankato’s “Bachelor of Science in Aviation” degree program.
The agreement specifies the admission and graduation requirements of each institution’s program, as well as course and credit requirements in each of the two programs.
"We welcome the opportunity to partner with Lake Superior College on providing aviation students a smooth path to earning first their two-year degree at LSC and eventually a four-year degree at Minnesota State Mankato,” Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport said at a press conference in Duluth on Friday. “Through the degree programs of our two schools, this articulation agreement is also very important to helping fill the employment needs of the airline industry.”
Lake Superior College has seen an increase of 31 percent in its aviation program for the 2019 to 2020 academic year alone, while also increasing in recent years.
“Lake Superior College is excited to be partnering with Minnesota State Mankato to offer students interested in the professional pilot program a clear path to success," Lake Superior College President Patricia Rogers said. “Enrollment in the pilot program at LSC has been on the rise thanks to the quality program we offer and the strong support of our community and industry partners. We know we will need to continue that growth in order to keep up with increasing workforce demands in aviation, especially the growing need for pilots. Partnering with Minnesota State Mankato’s aviation program is a win/win for both of our schools, our state’s and nation’s workforce and most importantly our students.”
Lake Superior College was recently recognized by an approved national training facility by Delta Airlines, as well as AAR Corporation.
Both institutions are members of the Minnesota State System, formerly the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System (MNSCU).
