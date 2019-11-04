One person injured after tractor rollover in Nicollet County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person is airlifted from the scene of a tractor rollover in Nicollet County.
Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 99 and 417th Avenue just before 7 last night.
An investigation found the tractor fell off a goose neck trailer while being loaded, injuring the occupant inside the cab. That person, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
